Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Down 2.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 401,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,630,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

