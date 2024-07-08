TD Cowen Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $38.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 167,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,457. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

