TD Cowen Cuts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.47. 94,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 397,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

