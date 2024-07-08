TD Cowen Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $145.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.05. 655,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

