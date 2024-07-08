Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.37

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2737153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

