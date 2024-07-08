Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

