Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.6 %

TS stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

