Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

TENX opened at $3.17 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

