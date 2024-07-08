Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TNYA opened at $2.92 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $229.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 247,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,015,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 80,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

