TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1231760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

