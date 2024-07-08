Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

