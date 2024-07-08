Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $244.57 and last traded at $251.16. 38,178,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,062,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $806.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 47.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tesla by 24.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 748,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $148,184,000 after purchasing an additional 149,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

