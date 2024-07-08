The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 339,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,495. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 645,335 shares of company stock worth $22,646,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

