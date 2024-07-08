The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,085,000 after purchasing an additional 254,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $197.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.