The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

