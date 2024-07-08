The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $373,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.59. 1,317,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,463. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

