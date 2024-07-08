The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.