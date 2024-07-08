The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.51 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

