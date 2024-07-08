The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $17,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $27,699,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 199,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,791. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

