Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 2.1 %

TH stock opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

