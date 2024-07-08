TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 5.3% Higher

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60. 691,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,593,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TMC the metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 896,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

