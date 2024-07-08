Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tobam boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TRV traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

