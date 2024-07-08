Tobam Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Tobam lifted its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675,742. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

