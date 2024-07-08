Tobam Has $696,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tobam lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,345. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

