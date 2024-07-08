Tobam Has $706,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tobam lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $201.04. 93,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,671. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

