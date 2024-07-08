Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.