Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tobam reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American Express were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after purchasing an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

