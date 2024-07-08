Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,046 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12,298.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

