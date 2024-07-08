Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,061 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,471,040 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $56.49 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

