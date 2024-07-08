Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

