Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 160 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $252.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

