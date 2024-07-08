Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,669 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,425.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,099 shares of company stock worth $6,537,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

