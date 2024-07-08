Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.