Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 222 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $587.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

