Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 468 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

