Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 713 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

