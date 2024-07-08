Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 843 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $343.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

