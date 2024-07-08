Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 12.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

