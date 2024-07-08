Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 122 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $2,087,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $504.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.