Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,241 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

