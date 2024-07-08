Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,601 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

