Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 55 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $311.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

