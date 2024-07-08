Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 574 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

