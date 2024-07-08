Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.21 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

