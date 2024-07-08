Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

