Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $230.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.