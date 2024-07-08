Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.