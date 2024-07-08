Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

