Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.32. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

