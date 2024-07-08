Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

